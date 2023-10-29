Head to Head Analysis: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Pro Medicus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pro Medicus and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A $0.02 3,420.00 Augmedix $37.02 million 4.78 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -7.75

This table compares Pro Medicus and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro Medicus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro Medicus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro Medicus and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro Medicus 1 2 1 0 2.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Pro Medicus.

Summary

Augmedix beats Pro Medicus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products. In addition, the company offers Visage Ease Pro, a mobile application that provides users the ability to interpret various diagnostic imaging studies stored on a Visage 7 server. The company provides its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, Visage 7, Visage Ease Pro, and Visage Ease names. Pro Medicus Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.