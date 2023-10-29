Head-To-Head Analysis: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $225.98 million 2.10 $40.15 million $3.19 8.74 Truxton $49.22 million 3.18 $16.73 million $5.97 9.05

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital City Bank Group and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.25%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 20.74% 13.30% 1.22% Truxton 27.25% N/A N/A

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Truxton on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, capital markets advisory, and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

