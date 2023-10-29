Head to Head Analysis: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) & Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -18.07% 5.14% 1.15% Two Harbors Investment 6.55% 7.08% 0.78%

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.08 -$12.76 million ($2.16) -0.31 Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 3.24 $220.24 million ($0.51) -19.51

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Harbors Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

