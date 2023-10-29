Head-To-Head Contrast: China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) versus Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) and China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and China Eastern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Copa alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 10.17% 40.02% 12.55% China Eastern Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Copa and China Eastern Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 0 5 1 3.17 China Eastern Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Copa presently has a consensus price target of $135.89, indicating a potential upside of 71.86%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

81.9% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copa and China Eastern Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.97 billion 1.05 $348.05 million $8.67 9.12 China Eastern Airlines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than China Eastern Airlines.

Summary

Copa beats China Eastern Airlines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Free Report)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; business aviation; e-commerce platform and ticket agent; and property management services, as well as the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and sale of goods. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 778 aircraft, including 775 passenger aircraft and 3 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.