Head-To-Head Contrast: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CrowdStrike and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 4 37 0 2.90 Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $190.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 18.41 -$183.24 million ($0.41) -421.51 Alarum Technologies $18.78 million 0.66 -$13.15 million ($2.48) -1.25

This table compares CrowdStrike and Alarum Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CrowdStrike has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -3.54% -4.05% -1.27% Alarum Technologies -60.30% -61.06% -36.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Alarum Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access. It offers iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and others; privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. It also provides static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, and data collection API cloud service, as well as advertising services to third party privacy products. The company offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. It serves financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and others. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

