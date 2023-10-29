Head-To-Head Survey: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25 StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.66%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $16.09, indicating a potential upside of 67.61%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than LiveVox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

92.5% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LiveVox has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.50 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -12.89 StoneCo $1.86 billion 1.62 -$100.61 million $0.49 19.59

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85% StoneCo 7.51% 6.66% 2.16%

Summary

StoneCo beats LiveVox on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

