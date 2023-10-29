Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wedbush assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

