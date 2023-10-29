Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.