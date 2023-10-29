Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

