Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $149.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.48.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.