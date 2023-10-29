HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HireRight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRT

HireRight Stock Down 3.5 %

HireRight stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.86 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HireRight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HireRight by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,383,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.