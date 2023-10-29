Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 222.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

