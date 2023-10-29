Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $145.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
