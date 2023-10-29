Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,415,713 shares of company stock valued at $223,593,469 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

