Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 3,531 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.83 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

