Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,430 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Stock Down 2.0 %

WELL stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 353.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

