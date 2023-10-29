Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $554,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

