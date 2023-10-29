Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $634,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.94 and a one year high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

