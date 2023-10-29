Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $663,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Down 8.7 %

SAIA stock opened at $344.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.25.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

