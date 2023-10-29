Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,029 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $254,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.