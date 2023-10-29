Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,262 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,071,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.