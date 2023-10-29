Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 16,831 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after acquiring an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

