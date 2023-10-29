Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,356 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,407 shares of company stock worth $9,371,069 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

