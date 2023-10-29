Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,557 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,689. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

