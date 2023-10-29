Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $545,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Five Below by 56.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 17.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Five Below by 3.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $140.73 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

