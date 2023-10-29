Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
