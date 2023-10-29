Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

