Insider Buying: Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Insider Acquires A$1,794,878.14 in Stock

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas(Nick) Pagent purchased 709,438 shares of Autosports Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.53 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$1,794,878.14 ($1,135,998.82).

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.75.

Autosports Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Autosports Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4%. Autosports Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

