Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$9,813,001.44 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.81. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7966292 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.67.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

