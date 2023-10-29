Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $1,106,068.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at $100,143,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06.

Shares of NET opened at $55.35 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

