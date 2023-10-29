Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $756,855.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $788,535.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

