Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $756,855.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $788,535.00.
- On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.
- On Friday, September 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00.
- On Thursday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00.
IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.
View Our Latest Report on IPGP
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.