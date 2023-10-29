Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $4,649,190.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nuvalent Trading Down 5.5 %
NUVL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $65.50.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUVL
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.