Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $4,649,190.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvalent Trading Down 5.5 %

NUVL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $65.50.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

