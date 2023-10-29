Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ipsen Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.
Ipsen Company Profile
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.