Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ipsen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Ipsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.