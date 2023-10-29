iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EFRA opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $29.17.
About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
