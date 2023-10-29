iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFRA opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

