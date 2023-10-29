iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
ESMV stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
