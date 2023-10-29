iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

ESMV stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

