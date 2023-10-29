iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,404 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.