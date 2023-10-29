iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.