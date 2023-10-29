Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.