Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 17 Education & Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -112.30% -21.14% -16.46% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $77.00 million 0.44 -$25.79 million ($0.80) -0.87 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.47 N/A N/A N/A

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jianzhi Education Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

