Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.