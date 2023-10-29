Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

