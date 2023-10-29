Keybank National Association OH Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after buying an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

