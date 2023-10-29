Keybank National Association OH Has $256,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

