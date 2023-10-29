Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,746 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

