Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Masco were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.04 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.