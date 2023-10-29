Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $119.31 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

