KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for KLA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.96 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 12 month low of $307.30 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

