Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

