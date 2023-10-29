Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

