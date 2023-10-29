Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE BWG opened at $6.99 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.