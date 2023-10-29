Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $6.99 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,894 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,159 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 348,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.