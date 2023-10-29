Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY23 guidance at $1.45–$1.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

